Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter shares bold message as family secret is revealed | HELLO! (2025)

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter took to social media to share a powerful message about the ongoing protests in Los Angeles, which began on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers swept through the city and arrested people in their homes and workplaces.

The activist and philanthropist revealed a family secret in her post, which condemned the actions of the ICE officers and the National Guard who were deployedon Saturday following authorization from Donald Trump.

Lynda's hidden heritage

"Reminder that I AM LATINA AND PROUD,"Lynda wrote via Blue Sky on Wednesday."I am the product of immigration – my grandmother was undocumented and entered the country from Mexico as a baby."

"My mother was a fierce, gorgeous Latina woman of Mexican and Spanish descent,"she continued.

In the following post, she wrote:"Immigrants built this country. Apart from people indigenous to the US, we are ALL immigrants. This madness must stop."

© Getty See Also Disaster Movie Fans Need To Check Out This Terrifying Dustin Hoffman Thriller On Hulu - SlashFilm

The 73-year-old is a fierce advocate and was honored at The Paley Center in May for her lifelong philanthropy and activism.

"In 2025, Lynda Carter actively embodies the spirit of justice and female empowerment as a dedicated philanthropist and advocate, working with organizations such as the Smithsonian AmericanWomen'sHistory Museum, City of Hope/TGen'sblood cancer research, and the ERA Coalition,"shared The Paley Center in a statement.

"Just as [WonderWoman's] themes serve as powerful symbols of justice, integrity, and empowerment worldwide, Lynda Carter actively supports organizations with goals of doing the same."

An enduring legacy

© Instagram

Lynda has worked closely with the Translational Genomics Research Institute for years to raise money for research into blood cancer,after her husband, Robert Altman, passed away from secondary acute myeloid leukemia in 2021.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she shared insight into her work with the institute and the progress they had made in recent years.

"Ilost my husband four years agoandwe'reon the verge of some scientific breakthroughs,"she toldHELLO!"We'revery close to the clinical trials that have been very successful in finding a cure for the cancer…we'revery close to human trials."

Celebrities speaking out

© Variety via Getty Images

Lynda is not the only star speaking out against the ICE raids in the city of Los Angeles, which is home to millions of immigrants.

Kim Kardashian wrote a powerful message on Instagram on Wednesday urging her followers to"dowhat'sright".

"We'retoldthat ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals – great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking peoplebeing rippedfrom their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up. We have to dowhat'sright,"she said."Wecan'tturn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely."

© Getty Images

Desperate Housewivesactress Eva Longoria added her voice, sharing that the mass deportations were"hard to watch"and"inhumane".

"These round-ups are happening in birthday parties, in elementary graduations, at Home Depot. Those are not criminals,"she said in a TikTok.

"Ihope everyone can have more compassion to thisissue,and realize that we have industries dependent on immigrant labor.People who feed us,andtake care of us,takecareofour familiesand ourchildren, andourcommunities.Wecan'tdeny them as humans."

For more insight into the world of Wonder Woman, see below...