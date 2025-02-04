Wong Fung Budapest (2025)

The idea of Open Access (OA) was introduced in the early 2000s. Since then, OA has been a controversial topic in academia, especially in the fields of librarianship and information science. However, many people and even some scholars are still quite unfamiliar with OA because of many complicated issues. Therefore, this study examines 1,181 academic documents on open access published in 2002-2022 from Scopus. Bibliometric analysis is performed to determine some key characteristics of open access research, including the number of documents, time of publication, country of publication, research institution, funding agency, subject area, etc. The results show that open access is a relatively new research field with rapid development. In the research field of open access, the United States is the dominant player in terms of the number of papers, research institutions, funding agencies, etc., while other influential regions or countries include the European Union, the United Kingdom, and India. In addition, this study utilizes VOSviewer to create a network map, visualizing the results and identifying six main research categories in the field of OA." These categories are "Open Access and Various Types of Publishing," "Scientific Literature Databases," "Indian Electronic Journals," "Epidemics," "Scholarly Activities," and "Open Access Publishing." Early research focused on studying open access publishing, impact factors, and institutional repositories, and more recently popular resea...