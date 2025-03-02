Wounding the Gods. Diomedes' Aristeia in Iliad 5 and Homer's Anthropology, in Human and Non Human..., 25-55 (2025)

Related papers

Wounding the Gods. Diomedes' Aristeia in Iliad 5 and Homer's Anthropology Françoise LETOUBLON Human and Non Human in Homeric and Archaic Epic, 2024 In the fifth book of the Iliad, Apollo affirms the irreducible opposition between gods and men (circa 441-442). The whole of the song allows with the aristeia of Diomedes to draw an overall picture of homeric anthropology: mortality vs immortality walks on earth vs ubiquity and stay in the Olympus food: meat and cereals vs nectar and ambroisie drink: wine and milk vs nectar and ambrosia The consolation of Dione to Aphrodite wounded by Diomedes gives a list of exempla of gods injured by humans. The conclusion is about the role of the warnings of Athena and Apollo as elements of memorization in the composition of the book 5. View PDFchevron_right

Victory and Virility in the Homeric Hymn to Apollo: at whose cost? Nancy R Felson Greek Hymns. P. Brillet et al., eds. View PDFchevron_right

THE VOICE OF TRADITION: REPRESENTATIONS OF HOMERIC SINGERS IN ATHENAEUS 1.14a–d Krystyna Bartol See Also What Does the Bible Say About Does Doctor Doom Care About Valeria?My Talking Panda's Gold Run 2: Rise of the CrossoverA puzzling match made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom The Classical Quarterly, 2007 The passage concerning the heroic lifestyle, surviving in the Epitome version of Athenaeus' Deipnosophistae, is an area full of controversy. Scholars debate over the source(s) used by Athenaeus here and speculate about the relationship of the summarized version of the text to its original unepitomized form, which is lost to us. These two modern approaches to this part of the first book of the Deipnosophistae aim at general clarification of the content and the structure of the discussion of the Homeric lifestyle. I shall instead pay attention to one, relatively short, piece of the text preserved by the epitomator, namely the passage in which the question of the position and functions of archaic singers is addressed (1.14a-d). This passage as a self-contained whole has not yet received serious attention from scholars, although a more detailed analysis of some of its components has occasionally been offered. It seems that a closer examination of individual segments of this text as well as of the linkage between them allows us to elucidate some points of ancient Homeric scholarship and to detect traces of the structural devices used by the author of the Deipnosophistae. The topic is, then, worthy of consideration. The passage is a part of the discussion in which Athenaeus pursues the question of the simplicity of the life of the ancients and shares with other intellectuals an interest in the customs connected with feasting. Drawing illustrations of the ancient way of life from Homer's poems was commonplace in many works written by critics from the Alexandrian age onwards. 1 After the publication of Malcolm Heath's important article, 2 Isaac Casaubon's assumption 3 (widely accepted by scholars of the nineteenth century 4 and still adhered to by some modern classicists 5) that the only source for Athenaeus' description of feasting activities of Homeric heroes was Dioscorides, 6 the author of an exclusively 231 1 The beginnings can be, however, traced as early as Plato's writings (Resp. 3.404B10-C7). On the importance of Homer's poems for ancient considerations of the simplicities of early generations' life see R. Vischer, View PDFchevron_right

‘Hail and Take Pleasure!’ Making Gods Present In Narration Through Choral Song and Other Epiphanic Strategies in the Homeric Hymns to Dionysus and Apollo, in: C. Tsagalis, A. Markantonatos (ed.), The Winnowing Oar. New Perspectives in Homeric Studies, Berlin/New York: 2017, 231–266, corrected proofs Anton Bierl This paper explores how the complementary gods Dionysus and Apollo, in their very specific manner reflecting their essence, become present through song. It shows how, in both Homeric Hymns (7 and 3), song is the medium and the kernel of the inner story, while the choral performance of the diachronic past blurs with the present rhapsodic hymn in synchrony. Dionysus is focused as the epiphanic god per se, appearing all of a sudden, in a sketchy and enigmatic Hymn that elicits the recipient to decode his signs on the pattern of mysteries, whereas the long and winding Hymn to Apollo, put in several frames and pursuing Apollo’s career from his birth to his rise to full power, reflects his “palintropic harmony of bow and lyre” fusing in poignant and violent immediacy. corrected proofs View PDFchevron_right

Commenting on the Homeric Hymn to Hermes: Between Philology and History Athanassios Vergados Les hymnes constituaient en Grèce antique un vaste ensemble, la plupart des cérémonies reli gieuses donnant lieu à des chants qui célébraient les divinités. De cette masse poétique et musicale, il ne nous reste cependant que des bribes, gravées dans la pierre des temples ou transmises par le papyrus et le manuscrit. Leur interprétation se prête tout particulièrement à un débat interdisciplinaire, car ces poèmes obéissent à des conventions formelles tout en ayant connu, pour certains, une utilisation rituelle avérée, et sont donc à la fois des objets pour les commentateurs de la poésie grecque et des sources pour les historiens des cultes. Leur étude oblige chacun à définir avec précision sa conception des champs respectifs de la littérature et de la religion, notions qui, dans le contexte du polythéisme grec, demeurent problématiques. View PDFchevron_right

Revisiting the Harmodios Song in Aristophanes' Acharnians Gregory Jones Mnemosyne 69 (2016) 1034-39: "Revisiting the Harmodios Song in Aristophanes' Acharnians" , 2016 At 977-979, following Dikaiopolis's example, the chorus of Acharnians welcomes peace and rejects the presence of War: οὐδέποτ᾿ ἐγὼ Πόλεµον οἴκαδ᾿ ὑποδέξοµαι, οὐδὲ παρ᾿ ἐµοί ποτε τὸν Ἁρµόδιον ᾄσεται ξυγκατακλινείς, ὅτι πάροινος ἁνὴρ ἔφυ· View PDFchevron_right

Divine and Human in the Homeric Hymn to Aphrodite Seth L Schein Hymnes de la Grèce antique: approches littéraires et historiques, 2012 Les hymnes constituaient en Grèce antique un vaste ensemble, la plupart des cérémonies reli gieuses donnant lieu à des chants qui célébraient les divinités. De cette masse poétique et musicale, il ne nous reste cependant que des bribes, gravées dans la pierre des temples ou transmises par le papyrus et le manuscrit. Leur interprétation se prête tout particulièrement à un débat interdisciplinaire, car ces poèmes obéissent à des conventions formelles tout en ayant connu, pour certains, une utilisation rituelle avérée, et sont donc à la fois des objets pour les commentateurs de la poésie grecque et des sources pour les historiens des cultes. Leur étude oblige chacun à définir avec précision sa conception des champs respectifs de la littérature et de la religion, notions qui, dans le contexte du polythéisme grec, demeurent problématiques. View PDFchevron_right

The Assonance of Athena and the Sound of the Salpinx: Eumenides 566-571 Rory Egan 1979 Aeschylus is well-recognized for the boldness, originality and variety imagery, and so the critical literature on his plays includes some works deal with his use of musically-inspired imagery,1 and some which discu imagery in general as an important element in his style.2 It is my intentio View PDFchevron_right

Myths as exemplum in the archaic Greek Melic poetry: Paideia and poetic tradition in song culture. Paloma Flávio Betini Seventh Interdisciplinary Symposium on the Hellenic Heritage of Sicily and Southern Italy with special emphasis on paideia, 2022 It is well known that, in oral societies such as Archaic Greece, the songs played an important role in disseminating the history of the community, the stories about their gods and heroes, ethical values and knowledge, becoming one of the main sources of formation of new generations. Therefore, the myths presented in the melic songs – the lyric par excellence – are not merely descriptive, but are often used to thread a moral maxim that builds a bridge to the current moment of the performance, and draw conclusions about life, death, family and the polis dynamics. This compositional strategy is called exemplum, and it was already developed in the Meleagre’s history in Iliad 9. In this paper, will be analyzed three melic fragments from different poets who compose with this rhetorical device differently, having the Trojan Myth as a commun theme: Sappho Fr. 16 (Voigt), Ibycus Fr. S 151 (Davies) and Pindar Pythian 6 (Snell-Maehler). Through these fragments, we will discuss (1) how the myths are introduced; (2) their relation with the performance, and (3) what values, lessons and/or knowledge are being linked in the song for the audience that hears it. View PDFchevron_right