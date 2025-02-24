Wrap London - Cropped linen trousers (2025)

Garment measurements & size chart

To help you choose the right size, here are the finished garment measurements for this style, as well as our size chart which is based on your body measurements. If you are not sure of the best size to order, we recommend checking both.

Garment measurements

Cropped linen trousers

Bust - We measure the bust 2.5cm or 1 inch below the armhole horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the bust circumference.

Waist - We measure the narrowest part of the waist horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the waist circumference.

Waist - We measure along the top edge of the waistband, side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the waist circumference.

Hip - We measure 8 inches or 20cm down from the top edge of the waistband. This measurement will typically be the widest part of your hip. This measurement should be doubled for the hip circumference.

Hem Width - We measure the hem along the bottom edge of the garment horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the hem circumference.

Front Crotch or Rise - We measure from the top of the front waistband to the crotch seam. This measurement will indicate how high the trousers will sit on the waist

Back Crotch or Rise - We measure from the top of the back waistband to the crotch seam. This measurement will indicate how high the trousers will sit on the waist

Inside leg - We measure from the crotch point down to the hem.

Hem Width - We measure along the bottom edge of a single leg opening side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the hem circumference.

Skirt Length (shorter length) - We measure the full length of the garment from the top of the waistband to the longest point of the garment.

Skirt Length (longer length) - We measure the full length of the garment from the top of the waistband to the longest point of the garment.

Hem Width - We measure the hem along the bottom edge of the garment horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the hem circumference.

Shoulder Width - We measure straight across from the edge of the shoulder seam to seam.

Front Neck drop - We measure down from the side neck point to the top of the neckline or seam.

Sleeve length - We measure the length of the sleeve from the shoulder seam to the sleeve opening.

Length - We measure the full length of the garment from the side neck point to the longest point of the garment at the back.

Finished garment measurements are taken from a completed, sewn
garment and will differ from the size chart below. The difference will indicate
the intended fit such as oversized or neat fitting.

Size chart

To check your size, measure your actual body measurements wearing only underwear, this will give you a better fit than measuring over clothes, or clothes you already have. When you have your actual body measurements, this guide will provide your size.

SizeBustWaistHips
XS

2

4

77 - 80cm

81 - 84cm

60 - 63cm

64 - 67cm

85 - 88cm

89 - 92cm

S

6

8

85 - 88cm

90 - 93cm

68 - 71cm

73 - 76cm

93 - 96cm

98 - 101cm

M

10

12

95 - 98cm

100 - 103cm

78 - 81cm

83 - 86cm

103 - 106cm

108 - 111cm

L

14

16

105 - 108cm

111 - 114cm

88 - 91cm

94 - 97cm

113 - 116cm

118 - 121cm

18

117 - 120cm

100 - 103cm

125 - 128cm

XS

2

4

30½ - 31½"

32 - 33"

23½ - 25"

25 - 26½"

33½ - 34½"

35 - 36"

S

6

8

33½ - 34½"

35½ - 36½"

27 - 28"

29 - 30"

36½ - 38"

38½ - 40"

M

10

12

37½ - 38½"

39½ - 40½"

31 - 32"

32½ - 34"

40½ - 42"

42½ - 44"

L

14

16

41½ - 42½"

43½ - 45"

34½ - 36"

37 - 38"

44½ - 46"

46½ - 48"

18

46 - 47½"

39 - 40½"

49 - 50½"

Bust ‒ Measure the fullest part of your bust, keeping the measuring tape under your armpits and over the shoulder blades.

Waist ‒ Measure comfortably around the narrowest part of your waist.

Hips ‒ Stand with your feet together and measure around the fullest part of your hips.

