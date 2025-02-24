Wrap London - Cropped linen trousers (2025)

Garment measurements & size chart
To help you choose the right size, here are the finished garment measurements for this style, as well as our size chart which is based on your body measurements. If you are not sure of the best size to order, we recommend checking both.
Garment measurements
Cropped linen trousers
Bust - We measure the bust 2.5cm or 1 inch below the armhole horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the bust circumference.
Waist - We measure the narrowest part of the waist horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the waist circumference.
Waist - We measure along the top edge of the waistband, side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the waist circumference.
Hip - We measure 8 inches or 20cm down from the top edge of the waistband. This measurement will typically be the widest part of your hip. This measurement should be doubled for the hip circumference.
Hem Width - We measure the hem along the bottom edge of the garment horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the hem circumference.
Front Crotch or Rise - We measure from the top of the front waistband to the crotch seam. This measurement will indicate how high the trousers will sit on the waist
Back Crotch or Rise - We measure from the top of the back waistband to the crotch seam. This measurement will indicate how high the trousers will sit on the waist
Inside leg - We measure from the crotch point down to the hem.
Hem Width - We measure along the bottom edge of a single leg opening side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the hem circumference.
Skirt Length (shorter length) - We measure the full length of the garment from the top of the waistband to the longest point of the garment.
Skirt Length (longer length) - We measure the full length of the garment from the top of the waistband to the longest point of the garment.
Hem Width - We measure the hem along the bottom edge of the garment horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the hem circumference.
Shoulder Width - We measure straight across from the edge of the shoulder seam to seam.
Front Neck drop - We measure down from the side neck point to the top of the neckline or seam.
Sleeve length - We measure the length of the sleeve from the shoulder seam to the sleeve opening.
Length - We measure the full length of the garment from the side neck point to the longest point of the garment at the back.
Finished garment measurements are taken from a completed, sewn
garment and will differ from the size chart below. The difference will indicate
the intended fit such as oversized or neat fitting.
Size chart
To check your size, measure your actual body measurements wearing only underwear, this will give you a better fit than measuring over clothes, or clothes you already have. When you have your actual body measurements, this guide will provide your size.
|Size
|Bust
|Waist
|Hips
|XS
2
4
77 - 80cm
81 - 84cm
60 - 63cm
64 - 67cm
85 - 88cm
89 - 92cm
|S
6
8
85 - 88cm
90 - 93cm
68 - 71cm
73 - 76cm
93 - 96cm
98 - 101cm
|M
10
12
95 - 98cm
100 - 103cm
78 - 81cm
83 - 86cm
103 - 106cm
108 - 111cm
|L
14
16
105 - 108cm
111 - 114cm
88 - 91cm
94 - 97cm
113 - 116cm
118 - 121cm
18
117 - 120cm
100 - 103cm
125 - 128cm
|Size
|Bust
|Waist
|Hips
|XS
2
4
30½ - 31½"
32 - 33"
23½ - 25"
25 - 26½"
33½ - 34½"
35 - 36"
|S
6
8
33½ - 34½"
35½ - 36½"
27 - 28"
29 - 30"
36½ - 38"
38½ - 40"
|M
10
12
37½ - 38½"
39½ - 40½"
31 - 32"
32½ - 34"
40½ - 42"
42½ - 44"
|L
14
16
41½ - 42½"
43½ - 45"
34½ - 36"
37 - 38"
44½ - 46"
46½ - 48"
18
46 - 47½"
39 - 40½"
49 - 50½"
Bust ‒ Measure the fullest part of your bust, keeping the measuring tape under your armpits and over the shoulder blades.
Waist ‒ Measure comfortably around the narrowest part of your waist.
Hips ‒ Stand with your feet together and measure around the fullest part of your hips.