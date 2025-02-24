Wrap London - Cropped linen trousers (2025)

Bust - We measure the bust 2.5cm or 1 inch below the armhole horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the bust circumference.

Waist - We measure the narrowest part of the waist horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the waist circumference.

Waist - We measure along the top edge of the waistband, side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the waist circumference.

Hip - We measure 8 inches or 20cm down from the top edge of the waistband. This measurement will typically be the widest part of your hip. This measurement should be doubled for the hip circumference.

Hem Width - We measure the hem along the bottom edge of the garment horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the hem circumference.

Front Crotch or Rise - We measure from the top of the front waistband to the crotch seam. This measurement will indicate how high the trousers will sit on the waist

Back Crotch or Rise - We measure from the top of the back waistband to the crotch seam. This measurement will indicate how high the trousers will sit on the waist

Inside leg - We measure from the crotch point down to the hem.

Hem Width - We measure along the bottom edge of a single leg opening side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the hem circumference.

Skirt Length (shorter length) - We measure the full length of the garment from the top of the waistband to the longest point of the garment.

Skirt Length (longer length) - We measure the full length of the garment from the top of the waistband to the longest point of the garment.

Hem Width - We measure the hem along the bottom edge of the garment horizontally from side seam to side seam. This measurement should be doubled for the hem circumference.

Shoulder Width - We measure straight across from the edge of the shoulder seam to seam.

Front Neck drop - We measure down from the side neck point to the top of the neckline or seam.

Sleeve length - We measure the length of the sleeve from the shoulder seam to the sleeve opening.

Sleeve length - We measure the length of the sleeve from the shoulder seam to the sleeve opening.

Length - We measure the full length of the garment from the side neck point to the longest point of the garment at the back.