Wuthering Waves: 120 Fps Guide (2025)

Welcome to the comprehensive guide for achieving 120 FPS in Wuthering Waves, a popular action role-playing game known for its fast-paced combat and stunning visuals. To help you unlock the full potential of your gaming setup, we'll delve into the specifics of hardware requirements, graphics settings, and other optimization techniques. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or just starting out, this guide is designed to provide you with the detailed information you need to enjoy Wuthering Waves at its best.

Understanding the Basics of 120 FPS Gaming

Achieving 120 frames per second (FPS) in Wuthering Waves requires a combination of powerful hardware and optimized game settings. Frame rate is a critical factor in gaming, as it directly affects the smoothness and responsiveness of the game. A higher frame rate means that your game will feel more fluid, making it easier to react to in-game events and enjoy a more immersive experience. To reach 120 FPS, you’ll need a gaming rig that can handle the demands of Wuthering Waves at high frame rates.

Hardware Requirements for 120 FPS

The minimum and recommended system requirements for playing Wuthering Waves at 120 FPS are as follows:

Component Minimum Requirement Recommended Requirement Processor Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i7-11700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT RAM 16 GB DDR4 32 GB DDR4 Monitor 144Hz monitor with G-Sync or FreeSync technology 240Hz monitor with G-Sync or FreeSync technology

It’s essential to note that these are general guidelines, and the actual hardware requirements may vary depending on your specific gaming setup and preferences. Additionally, GPU acceleration and multithreading capabilities can significantly impact your ability to achieve high frame rates in Wuthering Waves.

Optimizing Graphics Settings for 120 FPS

Once you’ve ensured that your hardware meets the necessary requirements, it’s time to optimize your graphics settings for the best possible performance. Here are some tips to help you achieve 120 FPS in Wuthering Waves:

Set the resolution to your monitor’s native resolution to avoid any potential bottlenecks.

to your monitor’s native resolution to avoid any potential bottlenecks. Enable NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR to take advantage of advanced upscaling technologies and improve performance.

or to take advantage of advanced upscaling technologies and improve performance. Adjust the graphics quality settings to balance visual fidelity with performance. Lowering settings such as texture quality, shadow quality, and anti-aliasing can help increase frame rates.

settings to balance visual fidelity with performance. Lowering settings such as texture quality, shadow quality, and anti-aliasing can help increase frame rates. Disable or reduce motion blur and depth of field effects, as these can be resource-intensive and impact performance.

and effects, as these can be resource-intensive and impact performance. Use the frame rate cap feature to limit the frame rate to 120 FPS, which can help prevent overheating and reduce power consumption.

By applying these optimizations, you can significantly improve your gaming experience and achieve a smooth, high-frame-rate performance in Wuthering Waves.

Monitor and Display Settings

Your monitor and display settings also play a crucial role in achieving 120 FPS in Wuthering Waves. Here are some key considerations:

Make sure your monitor supports a refresh rate of at least 144Hz, and ideally 240Hz for the best possible performance. Enable G-Sync or FreeSync technology to synchronize your monitor’s refresh rate with your graphics card’s frame rate, reducing screen tearing and stuttering.

💡 When choosing a monitor for 120 FPS gaming, look for models with low input lag, high response times, and support for variable refresh rate technologies.

Additional Optimization Techniques

In addition to hardware and graphics settings, there are several other techniques you can use to optimize your Wuthering Waves experience for 120 FPS:

Update your drivers: Ensure that your graphics drivers are up-to-date, as newer drivers often include performance improvements and bug fixes. Close unnecessary programs: Close any unnecessary programs or background applications to free up system resources and reduce potential bottlenecks. Use a high-performance power plan: Switch to a high-performance power plan to prioritize system performance over power consumption. Monitor temperatures: Keep an eye on your system temperatures to prevent overheating, which can impact performance and reduce frame rates.

By applying these additional optimization techniques, you can further improve your gaming experience and achieve a smooth, high-frame-rate performance in Wuthering Waves.

What is the minimum graphics card required for 120 FPS in Wuthering Waves? + The minimum graphics card required for 120 FPS in Wuthering Waves is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. However, for the best possible performance, it's recommended to use a more powerful graphics card such as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT. How do I enable NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR in Wuthering Waves? + To enable NVIDIA DLSS or AMD FSR in Wuthering Waves, go to the game's graphics settings menu and look for the "DLSS" or "FSR" option. Select the desired level of upscaling, and the game will automatically apply the technology to improve performance.

In conclusion, achieving 120 FPS in Wuthering Waves requires a combination of powerful hardware, optimized graphics settings, and additional optimization techniques. By following the guidelines outlined in this guide, you can unlock the full potential of your gaming setup and enjoy a smooth, high-frame-rate performance in Wuthering Waves.