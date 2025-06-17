WWE fans can't believe the amount of WrestleMania 41 commercials (2025)

When it comes to commercials dominating sporting events, usually the most complaints come from golf fans. Maybe NFL fans when they encounter the dreaded commercial-touchback-commercial sequence. But pro wrestling fans? Commercials haven’t been a problem for them. Until now at WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 was a hit and miss show for fans. There were some great moments and matches like the Night 1 main event between CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins that featured all the drama and storytelling that you would expect from modern day WWE. Likewise, the Night 2 opening triple threat between Iyo Sky, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair stole the show.

But there were also some disappointments, most notably the Sunday main event between Cody Rhodes and John Cena ending with an anticlimactic Travis Scott run-in that killed any momentum that was building in the match. The record setting 17th championship victory from Cena should have been an iconic moment, but with no appearance from The Rock and a flat finish, it left most fans feeling disappointed.

But through the highs and lows of WrestleMania 41 one thing remained constant.

The commercials.

WWE has fully embraced commercial support in recent years. And whether it’s new guidance after their merger with UFC to create TKO or fully living into the financial opportunities that increased sponsorships, it’s impossible to get away from. And some would definitely argue that it is ruining the vibe and the aura of WWE’s biggest show.

Fans knew they were in for a long two nights of ads and product placement when WrestleMania 41 kicked off with Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci promoting video game Fatal Fury, which was also one of many sponsors on the ring mat. The WWE WrestleMania ring looked like a NASCAR driver’s suit. After Jey Uso won the world heavyweight championship on Night 1, it was a shock that he didn’t give an interview to thank the people at Slim Jim, The General, and Clash of Clans.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. WWE also loaded up on commercials in between every match, making the wait times between matches longer than the matches themselves. One X account dedicated to calculating wait times versus bell-to-bell action found that the time between matches on both nights of WrestleMania (ads, entrances, video packages) exceeded the time spent in the ring.

Here's OFFICIAL #WrestleMania Night 2 Wait Times + Entrance breakdown & historical analysis

16:44

19:19

16:34

15:30

12:56

25:43 Total Wait Time = 2:04:16 (avg 17:45)

Total Wrestling = 1:33:26

Total Wait Time = 2:04:16 (avg 17:45)

Total Wrestling = 1:33:26

Stuff between matches = 55% TOTAL WAIT TIME for both nights = 4:16:13

But it wasn’t just the ads between the matches that seemed overwhelming, every match had an individual sponsor as well. Nothing brought the intensity and set the stage for the Rhodes-Cena showdown in the main event like taking a brief timeout to see a Drumstick mascot in the crowd.

The @Drumstick Cone is here along with the CONE ZONE for our #WrestleMania Sunday main event! pic.twitter.com/2FQOFjNgPw — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025

Of course, we all fondly remember the iconic WrestleMania III main event between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant that featured a giant Big League Chew mascot right before Real Americanblasted over the Silverdome speakers to 93,000 people.

Add it all up, and it almost seemed like WrestleMania was interrupting a non-stop two night extravaganza of ads. What seemed to trouble fans the most were those watching on the ad-supported tier of Peacock that saw commercials constantly replace pre-match video packages.

The commercials during wrestlemania are out of control — THEBehuniak (@THEBehuniak) April 21, 2025

Literally every match and everything that happens at #WrestleMania41 has some different sponsor that they have to read the copy for and it takes time. Then Peacock goes to commercials and we miss stuff. It’s frustrating.#WrestleMania — Jonathan Cage (@Jonathan_Cage10) April 20, 2025

Checked out Wrestlemania and it’s just 7,406 ads constantly beating into you. The ring covered with ads, the barriers, the turnbuckles, stands next to the announcers, neverending ad breaks, ad reads during entrances, wrestlers on the show dressed like ads, constant ad pop-ups — Ben in Black (@lifeinrewind) April 20, 2025

I just wish Wrestlemania wasn’t a giant commercial. Giant fatal fury logo in the ring, war raiders walking out in clash of clans cosplay, snickers ad in between matches, xfinity graphics before entrances, announcers talking about slim jims like they’re not reading off a script pic.twitter.com/B4A74Oqs4s — Em (@moonmin_03) April 20, 2025

Right after the sponsored match is an ad Ads on the ring, ads on the mat, plugs before the match, commercials on a PPV AD-A-Mania #WrestleMania — Michael (@CMichaelonYT) April 20, 2025

Can you stop putting ads on entrances man wtf, why is there a drumstick mascot in a Cody Rhodes entrance #WrestleMania — Russ’ TD ⚡ (@RussFcb) April 21, 2025

The peacock ads cutting through all of the match promos is actually terrible. #WrestleMania — BostonSportsExtra (@SportsExtraDG) April 21, 2025

I’ll enjoy the game, but I’m out of WWE as a show. Their flagship event, Wrestlemania, is just one giant advert. There are wrestlers dressed as Clash of Clans characters, a 10 second DJ set for a fighting game, and the ring mat looks like a NASCAR racing suit. Utter dirge. — BiggusBennus – Ben Austwick (@biggusbennus1) April 20, 2025

The worst part about the main event was the random dirt bike entrance for Cody, & the Nestle Drumstick bit right after. Did a lot to dampen the “big fight” feel. Match itself wasn’t awful but needed The Rock, not Travis Scott. #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/opvscp2yOz — Trash Talkin’ Tony (@TrashTalkinTony) April 21, 2025

All of this commercial load comes when WWE also faced criticism for leaving several stars and potential matches off the WrestleMania card. There could have easily been another match each night if the commercial load was cut back by just 10% or so. Good for WWE and TKO for getting their bag and fully being embraced by corporate America, but it was so much during WrestleMania 41 that it actively hurt the show.

While this kind of commercial load might be commonplace in an NFL or NBA game or other sports, it is not the norm for wrestling fans who have watched sports entertainment for years. How long is it until key moments or finishing moves get sponsored? If CM Punk’s “Go to Sleep” gets sponsored by Mattress Firm then we will know we really have a problem.