WWE Hall of Fame 2025 highlights: Inductees, top moments from ceremony (2025)

LAS VEGAS — Some of WWE's greats were put into wrestling immortality during WrestleMania 41 weekend with the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame.

A grand tradition that takes place the night before WrestleMania, the Hall of Fame ceremony serves as a time to honor those that made tremendous contributions to wrestling and became popular stars in the process. It's an emotional night, from the people getting to induct their friends to those soaking in the honor of being part of the class. Five stars were inducted and, for the first time, a match was put into the class.

USA TODAY Sports provided the highlights from the 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony, which began late in Las Vegas and in the early morning on the East Coast. Here's the top moments from the induction ceremony.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque

Shawn Michaels introduced his longtime friend and tag team partner and recalled how Levesque didn't try to be a mega star the moment his career began. "He just wanted to be a wrestler," Michaels said. "The Heartbreak Kid" joked with Levesque's wife, Stephanie McMahon, about how people always wondered how close they are.

It didn't take long before Michaels began to fight back tears. He wondered why Levesque continued to be his friend, and gave him credit for helping him turn his life around from personal struggles.

Of all Levesque's accomplishments, Michaels focused on the creation of NXT and how pivotal it was to WWE's main roster today. Michaels recalled when Levesque invited him over to check out the brand in its early stages, and now it's something he now oversees.

"Buddy, I love you," Michaels said.

Of course, when Levesque came out for the honor, he had to share a kiss with Michaels.

Levesque was emotional from the moment he took the stage, unsure if he'd able to get through his speech. As he gave flowers to all of the people that helped his career take off − from family to fellow wrestlers − he had to take a step back talking about Dusty Rhodes. Cody Rhodes got emotional as well as Levesque spoke about what the Undisputed WWE Champion's father meant to him.

Scott Hall was someone Levesque leaned on a lot during their time working together, and he also talked about the impact of Chyna. He focused on the factions he worked with from DX to Evolution and how they ignited a spark in him.

Last year, Paul Heyman took time during his Hall of Fame speech to credit Levesque for taking WWE forward. This year, Levesque took time to talk about Heyman's impact, and "The Wiseman" couldn't hold back tears.

Levesque said he began to appreciate life when a health scare nearly led to his death in 2021. It led him to think about his daughters and wife and how important they are to him. He closed his speech thanking the fans and did the iconic DX slogan and his water spit.

Triple H acknowledges Vince McMahon

Married into the family, Levesque gave credit to Linda and Shane McMahon for their roles in his life. But Levesque also acknowledged someone that doesn't get mentioned in WWE much in his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. The WWE co-founder left the company again in 2023 amid allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault levied against him in a lawsuit by a former female employee.

"It's a complicated story and a complicated relationship, but in so many ways, I would not be here without him," Levesque said. "He's the one that saw something in me creatively."

Levesque added McMahon wasn't just a friend or mentor but part of his family as his wife's father and his daughters' grandfather.

"When there's somebody that helps propel you that far, you owe them so much. You taught me so much. What to do, what not to do. I'm grateful for all those lessons. I love you, Vince. I thank you," Levesque said.

WWE Immortal Moment: Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin (WrestleMania 13)

The newest addition to the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, the immortal moment was honored to Hart and Austin with an award with both stars' heads on it.

Hart said he knew after the classic match how special it was. He remembered his thoughts as he went back in the locker room.

"Might be the greatest match I had," Hart said.

Austin said the match was "basic and simple" and credited the commentary team of Vince McMahon, Jim Ross and Jerry "The King" Lawler for bringing the match to life for everyone watching it. When looking back at the match, Austin said he almost teared up, so the only way to properly celebrate was to open some beers and drink. Pat McAfee joined them for the drink, and naturally, plenty of beer made it on their suits.

The Natural Disasters (Earthquake and Typhoon)

The children of Earthquake spoke about their late father and how much joy his wrestling career gave to people, and how much he loved to look back on their careers. They expressed thanks for fans giving their father a memorable career.

Typhoon got emotional talking about his partner, and they truly were a close tag team.

"He was my best friend," he said. "He was my brother from another mother."

Typhoon dedicated the night to him and wished he could see this honor together.

"Quake I miss you," Typhoon added.

Michelle McCool

McCool's husband, The Undertaker, inducted her into the Hall of Fame, but he said he wasn't there as the WWE Hall of Fame. He was there as Mark. He joked how McCool "chased me for months" and how they met, but he then discussed about how she's become the strongest person in their family. He also talked about her impact on wrestling today, stressing how critical she was to the opportunities women stars have today.

"Her fingerprints are all over the women's division today," The Undertaker said.

McCool took the stage and mentioned how her entire life changed the day WWE called her for the diva search, and how quickly it all went by. She told a story of how intense the Divas era was, and how it got them rewarded with the first women's table match.

The four-time Women's Champion gave credit to all of the stars she worked with, especially with her iconic tag partner Layla to form "Laycool." Despite being "total opposites," they formed a solid tag team − and she hinted they could perhaps still get in the ring.

McCool had an iconic entrance song that began with "you're not enough for me," and she said how much she loved having it as her theme. She said whenever she heard it, it reminded her to stand tall and not let any people doubt herself.

Lex Luger

Diamond Dallas Page inducted Luger, and he talked about how he was with the inductee the night he became temporary paralyzed, and how it was a scary moment for him as it was life-changing event. Luger is in a wheelchair, but he didn't need it when he took the stage.

"I'm standing for this," he said as the crowd cheered.

Luger talked about how he never saw a future in wrestling, but how he fell in love with it and how the fans today now give him a new perspective in life.

