Xfer Records Serum 2 first look: massive free multi-engine update for the super popular synth plugin (2025)

Xfer Records Serum 2 is a free update that massively expands the super popular wavetable Synthesizer plugin’s synthesis capabilities.

There are many wavetable synthesizers on the market. Among the most popular are NI Massive and Xfer Records Serum. The latter was released in 2014 and has been taking the throne from Massive for several years now, one reason being the underwhelming Massive X update.

The developer, Steve Duda (Xfer Records) is now upping the game with Serum 2. Surprisingly, it’s a free update for existing users and pretty massive.

Xfer Records Serum 2

Serum 2 builds on the success of Serum 1 with all the original features and tons of new features. Xfer Records Serum 2 significantly expands its sonic capabilities, introducing new oscillator types and workflow enhancements.

The oscillator engine is a highlight. Alongside the wavetable engine, it now features multi-samples, samples, granular oscillators, and spectral synthesis. This massively expands the synth’s sound palette and takes the only wavetable synth to the multi-engine synth family.

The sample and multi-sample engines feature classic sampler functions, including looping with snap loop detection, flexible loop modulation, a rate control for tape stop effects, sample slicing with real-time score extraction, and comprehensive FM/PD/distortion capabilities.

The spectral engine is super exciting. It allows you to import samples, wavetables, or even PNG picture files. Once imported, the engine turns into a spectral oscillator file with a visual representation. From this point, you can manipulate the spectrum, including with the different warp modes.

It includes a spectral filter, which reminds me of the Linplug Spectral synth. In a pop-up window, you can draw your own filter shapes for the spectral oscillator. Here, you can craft sounds at the audio surgery level.

The multi-sample engine is also pretty impressive. It offers sfz file format, making importing custom multi-samples easy. Plus, you can mangle them like a wavetable oscillator with warp modifiers, including FM, distortion, filter, and more.

Steve Duda’s team not only baked new multi-type oscillators into Serum 2 but also expanded the original wavetable engine with new goodies. With the new smooth interpolation mode, seamless wavetable transitions are now possible.

Then, you can find new warp modes that complement existing filtering, FM, PD, ring modulation, and distortion options.

New Modulation, Routings & Effects

Another major change in Xfer Records Serum 2 can be found in the LFO section. It now comes with various LFO modes, including a new path, two chaos modes, and a sample & hold generator.

You might recognize the Path mode from Rob Papen’s plugins. In this mode, you can draw a path on an XY pad, which the modulator follows. You can fine-tune this automation to the last detail, creating very complex modulators.

On top of that, the new random modes give you super wild modulations with lovely animations, which is a massive boost for the LFO section. Plus, you get four additional macro controls, giving you eight to work with.

Serum 2 also offers a completely overhauled mixing workflow. It introduces a new mixing section/tab with a complete mixer with dedicated channels for each oscillator, filter, bus, and main section. This makes you forget the old mixing workflow of Serum 1 and allows you to mix your sounds and route effects more flexibly.

There are also great additions to the effects section. First, you can work with a new M/S and L/H splitter, allowing you to make your sounds even better track-ready. Secondly, you can work with a new convolution reverb with ready-to-use IRs, and it can load custom files.

On top of that, they are no longer limited to the main signal. Serum 2’s new mixing engine gives you the option to add effects also on the bus 1 and bus 2 channels.

Sequencer & Arpeggiator

Finally, there are two more major highlights: Steve Duda’s team at Xfer Records has also integrated a complete, sophisticated arpeggiator and sequencer into Serum 2. Both new elements have 12 slots in which you can store your own patterns or settings.

In the sequencer, you can draw the steps in a traditional sequencer way. Alternatively, you can select one of the preset patterns or import MIDI files. I tested it, and it works fine. A powerful feature is the ability to switch individual slots/patterns by pressing the keyboard keys.

Since each slot has a different configuration, you can quickly create melodic outputs. That’s not all! You can also draw plenty of parameter automation into it per pattern. The workflow of the sequencer and the automation lanes reminds me a lot of Ableton Live.

There is also an update for the factory content. Serum 2 now comes with over 626 presets, 288 wavetable, and built-in sample and multi-sample content.

First Impression

Serum 2 is a massive free update that turns the former wavetable-only synth into a completely different virtual instrument. The new features are fabulous integrated, and fun to use. The new spectral engine with spectral filtering of audio signals and the built-in arp/sequencer is particularly nice.

Bye, bye wavetable, hello multi-engine synth. It’s fantastic that this major update is free of charge for existing users. As a reminder, Serum 1 came out in 2014, almost 11 years ago. Thanks, Steve and the team of Xfer Records, for this epic update.

Xfer Records Serum 2 is available now for an introductory price of $189 instead of $249. Existing Serum 1 users get the update for free. Serum 2 runs as a 64-bit only VST3, AU, and AAX plugin. It comes with lifetime free updates.

More information here: Xfer Records

