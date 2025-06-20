Yellowstone star Cole Hauser's 'incredible' 8-part period drama should be your next binge-watch | HELLO! (2025)

Looking for a binge-worthy new period drama that will keep you glued to your sofa this weekend? An eight-part limited series starring Christina Ricci and Yellowstone's Cole Hauser could be just what you need.

The Lizzie Borden Chronicles, which was released in 2015 but recently arrived on 5 in the UK, dramatises the life of an American woman named Lizzie Borden, who was acquitted of the 1892 double murder of her parents. The series focuses on the aftermath of the acquittal, following Lizzie as she battles her notorious reputation.

Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know about the show before tuning in.

© Courtesy E/Shutterstock What is The Lizzie Borden Chronicles about? The biographical drama follows Lizzie after she's cleared of her parents' murder. Now, she must contend with her newfound infamy while a relentless private detective is determined to prove her guilt. The official synopsis reads: "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles delivers an intense and fictionalised account of actual events and people surrounding Lizzie’s life after her controversial acquittal of the horrific double murder of her father and stepmother in 1892, when the exonerated figure lives a life awash in newfound celebrity filled with scandalous love affairs." See Also Why Did We Start Outsourcing Our Boybands? It continues: "But when numerous people close to Lizzie – ranging from her half-brother William to Broadway luminaries and her business associate/underworld kingpin Mr. Flowers — start to mysteriously die under brutal and strange circumstances, legendary Pinkerton detective Charlie Siringo becomes determined to prove her involvement in their ultimate demise." The series came after the 2014 film, Lizzie Borden Took an Ax, in which Christina Ricci also stars.

© Channel 5 Meet the cast of The Lizzie Borden Chronicles Christina Ricci, known for her roles in The Addams Family, Bel Ami and Monstrous, plays the title role, while Clea DuVall (Argo) portrays Lizzie's sister, Emma, and Cole Hauser (Yellowstone, Good Will Hunting) plays detective Charlie Siringo. Meanwhile, Andrew Howard (Hatfields & McCoys) takes the role of William, alongside Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad) as Mr Flowers, Jessy Schram (Falling Skies) as Nancy O'Keefe, and John Heard (The Sopranos) as William Almy.

© Channel 5 What have viewers and critics said about the show? The drama has been continuously praised on social media since its release, with some hailing the miniseries as "incredible". One person penned back in 2017: "Just finished watching The Lizzie Borden Chronicles. So brilliant and hilarious and murdery and ridiculous. You must watch it," while another added: "The Lizzie Borden Chronicles was the best show I've seen in a long time. So well done!" While the show received mixed reviews from critics, The New York Times described it as a "period-piece television served with a wink", while Vanity Fair called the drama "playful, wicked brain candy".