You’ll Crave a Vacay After Using These 7 Top Facial Self-Tanners (They Are That Good) (2025)

So, over two weeks, wetested a dozen self-tanners in our lab facility in NYC and at home. We evaluated each based on ease of application, transfer resistance, tan longevity, consistency, and overall results. Be warned: the picks on our list are sure to bring in vacation envy.

We’ll breeze past the lecture about why you should opt for aself-tanning product over spending hours baking in the sun to achieve your desired level of bronze—it’s crucial,butwe trust that you know this by now. However, you might not know that tons of self-tanning products created for the face have hit the market in recent years. In years past, we’d have to use the same self-tanner on our faces as we did on our legs, which wasn’t ideal considering that the skin in these areas is very different. Now, the options are plentiful, and we decided it was time to figure out which ones outperform their competition.

Our favorite facial self-tanner is the Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops . It’s simple and easy, looks natural on the skin, and can be built up depending on how many drops you use. But if you’re looking for an affordable option that you can pick up at the drugstore, we love the Sol by Jergens Deeper By The Drop .

Best Overall, Runner-Up Tan-Luxe The Face $50$40 at Amazon$25 at Sephora$50 at Ulta What We Like Easy to applyand customizable

Color looks natural on the skin

Lightweight, nongreasy consistency

Doesn’t transferand long-lasting What to Consider Contains fragrance which can irritate sensitive skin Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 2-12 drops into moisturizer, oil, or serum | Development Time: 10–12 hours These facial tanning drops come in at a close second for us—the only thing we wish we could change is that the formula contains synthetic fragrance, which can irritate those with sensitive skin. But aside from that, we were incredibly impressed by how well these drops performed. All you need to do is mix between two and 12 drops with your moisturizer, face oil, or serum and apply to clean skin. The more drops you mix in, the darker your tan will be. Once you apply the mixture, the color takes roughly 10 to 12 hours to fully develop, but it’s worth the wait—the end result is a beautiful neutral bronze hue. We actually used these drops with a night cream before heading to bed, and to our surprise, they left no marks or staining on our pillowcases. It didn’t feel sticky or oily, and we loved that once the color developed, it lasted for nearly five full days without much noticeable fading. If ease and longevity are what you’re looking for, these drops are a fantastic option for you. Brian, tester: "I love how I can easily mix it in with my night cream—only a couple of drops—and then wake up with a nice glow! I did not notice any streaks at all."



Best Budget L'Oréal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mist $7 at Amazon$16$11 at Walmart$15 at Riteaid.com What We Like Affordable and found at most drugstores

Dries fast and doesn't transfer

Looks natural What to Consider Feels a bit sticky on the skin

Contains fragrance Format: Mist | Recommended Use: Spray onto a cotton pad and apply to face | Development Time: 8–10 hours to fully develop If you like conveniently applying skincare with a cotton pad, this self-tanning mist could be the perfect product to help you achieve a sun-kissed glow. You just spritz the formula onto a cotton pad and sweep it across your face, and then spray the mist a few times about 8 inches from your neck and décolleté to ensure your tan is even. The formula is incredibly lightweight, and while we did find it a bit sticky when we first applied it, this feeling dissipated relatively quickly. Luckily, the stickiness didn’t cause the product to transfer. As for the color, we were really impressed by how natural and not orange-looking it appeared—one of our testers even received multiple compliments about how tan and radiant he looked. While it does contain synthetic fragrance, which we don’t love (for sensitive skin types as it can be potentially irritating), it doesn’t have an overpowering scent. It’s an excellent and affordable option, making it easy for our team to recommend.

Adam, tester: "It was very easy to apply and spray onto my neck and chest. The compliments I received, 'You look summery!' were exactly what I wanted!"

Best Mist St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist $33 at Amazon$33 at Sephora$33 at Target What We Like Fast and easy mist application

Feels lightweight and nongreasy

Creates a subtle, natural glow What to Consider Contains fragrance

A bit tricky to assess whether or not you applied it evenly Format: Mist | Recommended Use: Spray 5-6 full pumps directly over face, neck, and décolleté | Development Time: 4–8 hours Tanning mists make for an easy on-the-go application, and this one really impressed us during our testing process. The lightweight formula feels refreshing and nongreasy on the skin, and we like that it contains hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. It couldn’t be easier to use—you simply spray five to six pumps across your face, neck, and chest and let it develop for four to six hours. We adore this application method for those who crave a fast beauty routine, but it is a bit tricky to tell whether or not you’ve applied the product evenly. This product yielded the most subtle results out of the ones we tested, making it a great self-tanner for fair skin or anyone who’s looking to achieve an understated tan. It didn’t transfer throughout the test, and despite not being able to assess whether or not the application was totally even, we didn’t notice any streaks or patchiness. If you’re looking for a tanning formula in the form of a mist, this one is an excellent choice. Elizabeth, tester (not shown): "I saw a glowy difference after about four hours (the minimum amount of time listed on the bottle). It wasn't dramatic, but it looked really nice." See Also My Beauty Editor Secret for Chiseled Cheekbones Has Nothing to Do With Contour

Best Exfoliating Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow $39 at Amazon$39 at Nordstrom$40 at Dermstore What We Like Multipurposetan and exfoliation

Nongreasy and doesn't transfer

Subtle, natural looking results What to Consider Need to use it a few days in a row to build up color Format: Wipes | Recommended Use: Apply to face, neck and décolleté in circular motions | Development Time: 3–4 hours If you’re a self-tanning aficionado, then you know that one of the fastest ways to remove your faux glow is to exfoliate your skin—so the idea of a product that both exfoliates and provides a tan in one seems a bit strange at first. However, this one does both via a solution-soaked pad that contains AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) to exfoliate, as well as encapsulated DHA (dihydroxyacetone), the active ingredient that creates the tan. You just evenly sweep one wipe across your face, next, and chest, and let the product work its magic—it first lifts away dead skin cells and then works to create a gradual tan. We loved how easy it was to use, quick to dry, and comfortable it felt. Due to the subtly, we did need to apply it daily for three days to yield our desired results, but this could actually be a great thing for anyone whose goal is to achieve an understated color. Once we built it up to our desired color, it lasted well for three days without needing to be touched up with another wipe. Plus, we appreciate that it doesn’t transfer, it’s fragrance-free, and the formula also contains lactic acid for hydration. Elena, tester: "It took quite some time to get the results, and they weren't a traditional tan, tan but more of a healthy glow. I think if you're pale or on the paler side, this product is fantastic, and these wipes are perfect for maintaining a spray tan a little longer."

Best Face and Body Sol by Jergens Deeper By The Drop Serum $38 at Amazon$21 at Target$15 at Walmart What We Like Convenient as drops are safe to use on body and face

Fast and easy to use

Customizable depending on how many drops you use What to Consider Contains fragrance Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 3–15 drops with moisturizer | Development Time: 4–24 hours If you’re looking for easy-to-use face and body self-tanning drops from the drugstore, these are the ones for you. Aside from their super simple and fast application, we appreciate that you can customize your color depending on the number of drops you mix into your moisturizer. The tan it creates looks authentic, and we were impressed that it didn’t transfer onto our hands, pillowcases, or sheets throughout the application and development process. Though you can start to see the color develop after just four hours, the full intensity of the tan comes through after 24 hours—and we loved that it lasted really well without fading for around five days. While we wish it didn’t contain synthetic fragrance, the scent isn’t overpowering, so it’s not a deal-breaker. Overall, we were incredibly impressed with this product's performance, and considering how accessible and practical it is, it’s easy for us to recommend it. Chelsea, tester: "It was quick and easy to use and was very flattering. I was shocked it didn't break me out or irritate my skin."

