You’ll Crave a Vacay After Using These 7 Top Facial Self-Tanners (They Are That Good) (2025)

Our favorite facial self-tanner is the Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops. It’s simple and easy, looks natural on the skin, and can be built up depending on how many drops you use. But if you’re looking for an affordable option that you can pick up at the drugstore, we love the Sol by Jergens Deeper By The Drop.
We’ll breeze past the lecture about why you should opt for aself-tanning product over spending hours baking in the sun to achieve your desired level of bronze—it’s crucial,butwe trust that you know this by now. However, you might not know that tons of self-tanning products created for the face have hit the market in recent years. In years past, we’d have to use the same self-tanner on our faces as we did on our legs, which wasn’t ideal considering that the skin in these areas is very different. Now, the options are plentiful, and we decided it was time to figure out which ones outperform their competition.
So, over two weeks, wetested a dozen self-tanners in our lab facility in NYC and at home. We evaluated each based on ease of application, transfer resistance, tan longevity, consistency, and overall results. Be warned: the picks on our list are sure to bring in vacation envy.
Best Overall
Lux Unfiltered N°12 Bronzing Face Drops
What We Like
Easy and seamless application
Customizable depending on how many drops you use
Fast-absorbingformula and doesn't transfer
Contains hydrating ingredients
What to Consider
Online reviewers note that their bottles have broken during transit and travel
Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 2-6 drops with moisturizer and apply in the AM | Development Time: 2–8 hours
This product is everything we could ever want in a facial self-tanner, earning it our best overall pick. The lightweight drops are meant to be mixed in with your moisturizer and applied to clean skin in the morning, making for a quick and easy application. You can customize your color by applying fewer drops for a subtle tan or up to six drops for a deep tan. We love that once you apply it, it dries quickly and doesn’t transfer onto your clothing or pillowcases. We noticed that the formula felt totally undetectable on the skin—no stickiness or residue—and we could start to see the color develop after just a few minutes, though the brand says it takes a few hours for it to fully develop. After the initial application, the tan lasted about two days without re-applying. We also appreciate that, unlike a lot of self-tanners, this one doesn’t lean orange on the skin; rather, it creates a subtle bronze glow.
Also nice, the formula is fragrance-free, suitable for all skin types (even sensitive), and contains hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, pomegranate extract, vitamin E, and more. If you’re looking for a super fast and easy self-tanning product that’s customizable and great for all skin types, we highly recommend checking out this one.
Sara, tester (not shown): "This looks better than my natural face tan does because it's more even. It matched my body perfectly, even though it went on clear, and I used it to blend my neck tan into my face (and to make my ears match, as well). Looks gorgeous."
Best Overall, Runner-Up
Tan-Luxe The Face
What We Like
Easy to applyand customizable
Color looks natural on the skin
Lightweight, nongreasy consistency
Doesn’t transferand long-lasting
What to Consider
Contains fragrance which can irritate sensitive skin
Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 2-12 drops into moisturizer, oil, or serum | Development Time: 10–12 hours
These facial tanning drops come in at a close second for us—the only thing we wish we could change is that the formula contains synthetic fragrance, which can irritate those with sensitive skin. But aside from that, we were incredibly impressed by how well these drops performed. All you need to do is mix between two and 12 drops with your moisturizer, face oil, or serum and apply to clean skin. The more drops you mix in, the darker your tan will be. Once you apply the mixture, the color takes roughly 10 to 12 hours to fully develop, but it’s worth the wait—the end result is a beautiful neutral bronze hue.
We actually used these drops with a night cream before heading to bed, and to our surprise, they left no marks or staining on our pillowcases. It didn’t feel sticky or oily, and we loved that once the color developed, it lasted for nearly five full days without much noticeable fading. If ease and longevity are what you’re looking for, these drops are a fantastic option for you.
Brian, tester: "I love how I can easily mix it in with my night cream—only a couple of drops—and then wake up with a nice glow! I did not notice any streaks at all."
What We Like
Affordable and found at most drugstores
Dries fast and doesn't transfer
Looks natural
What to Consider
Feels a bit sticky on the skin
Contains fragrance
Format: Mist | Recommended Use: Spray onto a cotton pad and apply to face | Development Time: 8–10 hours to fully develop
If you like conveniently applying skincare with a cotton pad, this self-tanning mist could be the perfect product to help you achieve a sun-kissed glow. You just spritz the formula onto a cotton pad and sweep it across your face, and then spray the mist a few times about 8 inches from your neck and décolleté to ensure your tan is even. The formula is incredibly lightweight, and while we did find it a bit sticky when we first applied it, this feeling dissipated relatively quickly. Luckily, the stickiness didn’t cause the product to transfer.
As for the color, we were really impressed by how natural and not orange-looking it appeared—one of our testers even received multiple compliments about how tan and radiant he looked. While it does contain synthetic fragrance, which we don’t love (for sensitive skin types as it can be potentially irritating), it doesn’t have an overpowering scent. It’s an excellent and affordable option, making it easy for our team to recommend.
Adam, tester: "It was very easy to apply and spray onto my neck and chest. The compliments I received, 'You look summery!' were exactly what I wanted!"
What We Like
Fast and easy mist application
Feels lightweight and nongreasy
Creates a subtle, natural glow
What to Consider
Contains fragrance
A bit tricky to assess whether or not you applied it evenly
Format: Mist | Recommended Use: Spray 5-6 full pumps directly over face, neck, and décolleté | Development Time: 4–8 hours
Tanning mists make for an easy on-the-go application, and this one really impressed us during our testing process. The lightweight formula feels refreshing and nongreasy on the skin, and we like that it contains hydrating ingredients, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin. It couldn’t be easier to use—you simply spray five to six pumps across your face, neck, and chest and let it develop for four to six hours. We adore this application method for those who crave a fast beauty routine, but it is a bit tricky to tell whether or not you’ve applied the product evenly.
This product yielded the most subtle results out of the ones we tested, making it a great self-tanner for fair skin or anyone who’s looking to achieve an understated tan. It didn’t transfer throughout the test, and despite not being able to assess whether or not the application was totally even, we didn’t notice any streaks or patchiness. If you’re looking for a tanning formula in the form of a mist, this one is an excellent choice.
Elizabeth, tester (not shown): "I saw a glowy difference after about four hours (the minimum amount of time listed on the bottle). It wasn't dramatic, but it looked really nice."
Best Exfoliating
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow
What We Like
Multipurposetan and exfoliation
Nongreasy and doesn't transfer
Subtle, natural looking results
What to Consider
Need to use it a few days in a row to build up color
Format: Wipes | Recommended Use: Apply to face, neck and décolleté in circular motions | Development Time: 3–4 hours
If you’re a self-tanning aficionado, then you know that one of the fastest ways to remove your faux glow is to exfoliate your skin—so the idea of a product that both exfoliates and provides a tan in one seems a bit strange at first. However, this one does both via a solution-soaked pad that contains AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) to exfoliate, as well as encapsulated DHA (dihydroxyacetone), the active ingredient that creates the tan. You just evenly sweep one wipe across your face, next, and chest, and let the product work its magic—it first lifts away dead skin cells and then works to create a gradual tan.
We loved how easy it was to use, quick to dry, and comfortable it felt. Due to the subtly, we did need to apply it daily for three days to yield our desired results, but this could actually be a great thing for anyone whose goal is to achieve an understated color. Once we built it up to our desired color, it lasted well for three days without needing to be touched up with another wipe. Plus, we appreciate that it doesn’t transfer, it’s fragrance-free, and the formula also contains lactic acid for hydration.
Elena, tester: "It took quite some time to get the results, and they weren't a traditional tan, tan but more of a healthy glow. I think if you're pale or on the paler side, this product is fantastic, and these wipes are perfect for maintaining a spray tan a little longer."
What We Like
Convenient as drops are safe to use on body and face
Fast and easy to use
Customizable depending on how many drops you use
What to Consider
Contains fragrance
Format: Drops | Recommended Use: Mix 3–15 drops with moisturizer | Development Time: 4–24 hours
If you’re looking for easy-to-use face and body self-tanning drops from the drugstore, these are the ones for you. Aside from their super simple and fast application, we appreciate that you can customize your color depending on the number of drops you mix into your moisturizer. The tan it creates looks authentic, and we were impressed that it didn’t transfer onto our hands, pillowcases, or sheets throughout the application and development process. Though you can start to see the color develop after just four hours, the full intensity of the tan comes through after 24 hours—and we loved that it lasted really well without fading for around five days. While we wish it didn’t contain synthetic fragrance, the scent isn’t overpowering, so it’s not a deal-breaker. Overall, we were incredibly impressed with this product's performance, and considering how accessible and practical it is, it’s easy for us to recommend it.
Chelsea, tester: "It was quick and easy to use and was very flattering. I was shocked it didn't break me out or irritate my skin."
What We Like
Jelly-like formula easily absorbs into the skin
Lightweight and nongreasy
Buildable
What to Consider
Can be slightly patchy around skin texture
Format: Gel/lotion | Recommended Use: Apply an even layer to clean skin and build up more layers as desired | Development Time: 2–10 hours
Along with drops, mists, and wipes, facial self-tanners come in lotion or gel formats, like this one, that can be easily applied just like you would apply a moisturizer. The gel-like texture absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving it feeling balanced—neither too dry and taut nor too greasy. One layer creates a subtle glow, while additional layers build up to create a more noticeable bronze tan—this buildability allows for customization, which is one of the things we love the most about it.
We noticed very minor patchiness around dry spots and texture near the hairline, so we recommend gently exfoliating before applying it. After it sets and develops, it looks natural on the skin and lasts well for up to four days without needing to reapply. It’s a fantastic option for you if you’re looking for a facial self-tanner that you can apply like a moisturizer and customize your color with.
Allison, tester: "The gel was easy to smooth on and absorbed quickly. Also, because this is a buildable product, I took comfort in knowing it would be reasonably light on my face (and not a drastic color shift!)."
What to Look for in a Facial Self-Tanner
- Format: Just like self-tanners made for the body, facial self-tanners come in a variety of different formats, such as lotions, drops, mists, and tanning wipes or towelettes. While it ultimately doesn't matter which format you choose (they all work just fine), you want to find one that's easy to use and fits well into your beauty routine. If you want to combine tanning and moisturizing into one simple step, we recommend opting for drops. If you prefer something that takes the guesswork out of figuring out how much to use, pre-soaked wipes.
- Ingredients: DHA is the active ingredient in self-tanners that leads to tanned results, but it's also wise to consider what other ingredients are in the product you choose. For example, if you have dry skin, opting for a formula containing hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid is the way to go. If you want a product that also works to exfoliate and smooth your skin, choose something that contains exfoliating acids.
- Shades and Undertones: To achieve your best, most natural-looking self-tan, it is essential to keep your undertones in mind. For instance, if you lean more olive, you want to select a color that's not too orange for your complexion, as it won't look as seamless. Another factor to consider is the shade range. Most products come in a range of shades, from light to dark, so you want to select one that will achieve your desired level of tan. If you're unsure, we always recommend doing a test swatch.
How We Tested Facial Self-Tanners
We believe in using the products we recommend just like you would—which is why make it a priority totest productsin real-life settings.
- Facial Self-Tanners Tested:12
- Testing Period:Two weeks
- Methodology:Facial self-tanners were tested at home and used in the testers' regular tanning routine. They were also used in conjunction with our testers' everyday skincare routine.
- Factors Considered:Ease of application, transfer resistance, tan longevity, consistency, and overall results, including any streaking, patches, or uneven color payoff.
FAQ
How do self-tanners work?
“The active ingredient in most sunless tanning products is dihydroxyacetone. It’s generally considered safe when used topically on the skin but should not be inhaled or applied to mucous membranes,” explains Dr. Hadley King, M.D. “Dihydroxyacetone binds to proteins in the stratum corneum (outermost layer of the skin). This chemical reaction is called a Maillard reaction—non-enzymatic glycation, and it produces orange-brown pigments called melanoidins, which are linked to the proteins of the stratum corneum.” In simpler terms, DHA binds to the proteins in the outermost layer of the skin and causes a reaction that leads to the production of orange-brown pigments.
How are facial self-tanners different from the ones created for the body?
“Self-tanners made for the body are less likely to be noncomedogenic, which means that they would be more likely to contribute to clogged pores and breakouts,” says Dr. King. “If a self-tanner product is making you break out, this is likely due to other ingredients in the formulation you’re using, not the dihydroxyacetone.” She explains that it’s important to look for noncomedogenic formulas when using a self-tanner on your face, especially if you have acne-prone skin.
What is the best self-tanner to use on your face?
This isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer because it ultimately depends on your skin type and what type of formula you personally enjoy using. If you have acne-prone skin, a formula that’s noncomedogenic is ideal for you. Dr. King also recommends that people who are prone to breakouts use a self-tanner with exfoliating ingredients to help minimize the risk of clogged pores.
Meet Our Expert
We consulted with an expert to learn more about what to keep in mind when shopping for facial self-tanners.
- Dr. Hadley King, M.D., is a New York-based board-certified dermatologist who specializes in medical and cosmetic dermatology.
