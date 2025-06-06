You season 5 ending explained: What happens to Joe Goldberg in final episode? (2025)

Netflix's You has dropped season five in full, with the final episode leaving fans desperate to find out how things will end for Joe Goldberg.

TV Hayley Anderson 19:00, 24 Apr 2025

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from You season five.

You season five has landed on Netflix in its entirety, leaving fans eager to discover the fate of Joe Goldberg.

‌



The initial episodes of the series centred more on Kate Lockwood's (Charlotte Ritchie) relationship with her sister Raegan (Anna Camp), who sought control over the Lockwood Corporation. However, the latter part of the season returned to the show's classic style.

‌



The final season gradually built up Joe's connection with budding writer Bronte (Madeline Brewer), until it was revealed that she had been deceiving him.

Alongside Clayton (Tom Francis), the son of Dr Nicky (John Stamos) who was imprisoned for Guinevere Beck's (Elizabeth Lail) murder in the first season, and their friends, they were seeking justice.

Beck had been a friend and mentor to Bronte after she relocated to New York to chase her writing dreams, so she was devastated when she learned of Beck's death.

Article continues below

However, Bronte suspected that Beck didn't entirely author her posthumously published book The Dark Face Of Love, leading her to meet Clayton and his friends and seek the truth from their prime suspect: Joe Goldberg.

‌



During her deception, however, she genuinely falls for Joe and subsequently tells the police that it was self-defense when he kills Clayton.

Joe and Bronte share a deep conversation, eventually reaching the understanding that despite Joe being a killer, she can accept him as he is, much to his relief.

Simultaneously, Kate finally realises the dangerous nature of Joe and feels compelled to rectify the wrongs she had previously aided him in.

‌



Her first act of redemption involves Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman), who was wrongly accused of her boyfriend's murder in season four. Using her social standing and wealth, Kate manages to secure Nadia's release from prison.

Together, they begin to devise a plan: with Joe now smitten with Bronte, he wants Kate out of the equation.

They employ a decoy to lure him into a car park, where a bodyguard sneaks up behind him and injects Joe with a substance that renders him unconscious.

‌



When he regains consciousness, he finds himself trapped in his infamous glass cage, confronted by Kate, Nadia, and Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), his former love interest from season three whom he believed he had killed.

After delivering some harsh realities, the trio take a moment to regroup.

‌

See Also Eddie Howe baffled as Newcastle face more touchline disruption after ban

At this juncture, Bronte spots Marienne in Mooney's and reminds her of her initial motive for meeting Joe: to seek revenge for Beck.

Rattled by her encounter with Marienne, Bronte hastily departs, now uncertain of her feelings.

Kate, Nadia, and Marienne then agree that it will be Kate who ends Joe's life, leading the other two to exit the shop.

‌



When she returns to the cellar, she finds the cage door ajar. Joe had cunningly stitched one of the keys into his own flesh, foreseeing that he might require it in a pinch.

After a scuffle with Kate, Joe ends up shooting her in the abdomen, leaving her crumpled on the ground. Yet, Joe's troubles are far from over as he encounters Maddie (Anna Camp) upstairs.

Enraged by Joe's deceit in pinning Raegen's murder on Harrison (Pete Ploszek), Maddie exacts her vengeance by damning him to "burn in H**" as she ignites Mooney's bookstore.

‌



Trapped and unable to escape through the locked gate, Joe retreats to the cellar for a candid exchange with Kate.

In a darkly humorous moment, she quips about both his wives perishing in fires, prompting Joe to confess to poisoning Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti)—a confession Kate records on her phone and sends to Nadia before losing consciousness.

‌



It seems like the end of the line for Joe when Bronte discovers the grim scene downstairs.

However, instead of abandoning him, she assists Joe out of the burning store, and through her voiceover, we learn of her commitment to seeking justice for his many victims.

Oblivious to her true intentions and touched by her act of salvation, Joe proposes to her, and she accepts.

‌



The series finale sees Joe and Bronte as fugitives, finding refuge in a stunning house they occupy while the rightful owners are absent.

As Joe is attempting to organise their escape with the assistance of season two's hacker, Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor), Bronte is contemplating her next move.

The couple share a romantic evening that is abruptly interrupted when she brandishes a gun at Joe.

‌



She demands he confess the truth about what transpired with Beck. He eventually complies and then proceeds to retract all the alterations he made in Beck's book, The Dark Face Of Love.

A call from Will interrupts them as he manages to hack into Joe's son Henry's game, allowing Joe to communicate with his young son.

Regrettably, the conversation turns out to be Joe's worst fear realised as Henry rejects him, labelling him a monster before ending the call.

‌



Distraught and furious, Joe blames Bronte for everything, sparking a deadly confrontation.

Joe violently assaults Bronte who manages to flee into the woods, frantically trying to get a signal to call the police, with him hot on her heels like a dangerous predator.

‌



Eventually, her phone connects and as Joe hears the approaching police sirens, he pleads with Bronte to end his life, unable to bear the thought of his crimes being exposed in court.

She refuses to kill him but as he lunges at her, she defends herself by shockingly shooting him in the groin. He's left bleeding heavily as the police apprehend him.

The narrative takes a leap forward with Bronte stepping up to narrate amidst a frenzy of reporters as Joe is led into court.

‌



She reveals that Joe was convicted for the murders of Love and Beck, with additional charges piling up leading to more convictions.

Bronte makes it clear that Joe's incarceration will be permanent.

Dr Nicky's conviction gets overturned, Nadia transitions into teaching female inmates, while Maddie and Harrison relish their fairy tale ending, twins on the way.

‌



Despite grave injuries from the fire, Kate survives and becomes Henry's legal guardian, bearing severe burns on her arm.

Teddy (Griffin Matthews) converts Lockwood Corporation into a charity to Kate's pleasure, and she rediscovers her passion for art by supporting artists such as Marienne, who now paints full time.

‌



Bronte herself reissued Beck's novel, undoing Joe's alterations, and finds it even more successful than the first release.

The closing chapter of You shows Joe in solitary confinement, surrounded only by books.

His solitude is interrupted by an obsessive "fan letter" outlining her fantasies about him, spurring him to assert that he isn’t the issue—it’s "you", implicating the audience directly as he gazes into the camera.

Article continues below

You is available to watch on Netflix.