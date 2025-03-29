You Should Be Using Heating and Chilling in Your Skincare Routine—Here's How (2025)

Jump to: Best Heating Products for Skin

HEATED COMPRESSION BOOTS, cold plunges, saunas—temperature-based recovery tools are commonplace in the fitness world. Going to extreme temps, whether hot or cold, has been proven to help boost health in a slew of ways from improving blood circulation to reducing muscle soreness. But these temperature-backed boons, despite receiving less widespread attention, also extend to skin health. Thankfully, many brands have taken notice and devised ways of bringing the benefits of either heating or cooling (or both) skin into your home for a simple and easy boost. Below, the best heating and chilling products to add to your skincare routine.

Best Heating Products for Skin

Hot temps can help heal damaged, tired-looking skin, says NYC-based dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, because heat can stoke the production of collagen and elastin. Warming your skin can also dilate blood vessels, which enables grooming products to better penetrate and do their thing. A few high-temp all-stars include the iS Clinical Warming Honey Cleanser, which is a face scrub that warms as you wash to open pores and allow for a deeper clean. This cleanser also gently exfoliates dead skin cells, so your skin looks fresh and awake.

Then there's the Farmacy Honey Potion Plus Hydration Mask, simply apply this paste to your face, feel it warm, and do nothing for 10 minutes. The heat will help infuse your skin with hydrating and skin-fortifying ingredients, such as ceramides and panthenol. The Solawave 4-1 Skincare Wand also utilizes the benefit of heating for blood flood. Not only does this pen-size wand’s gentle heat increase circulation, but the device also uses anti-aging LED light to improve the overall look of yourskin.

For next-level heat look to Morpheus8, a microneedling treatment that uses radio frequency energy to heat the deeper layers and aggressively stimulate collagen production. The result is a tighter, smoother, more toned look.

Best Chilling Products for Skin

Low temps can battle "skinflammation," one root cause of skin aging and diseases—from wrinkles to rosacea, says Dr. Engelman. Cold is vasoconstrictive, so it shrinks blood vessels, helping to decrease redness, tighten skin, and minimize the appearance of pores and wrinkles. Results are usually immediate and temporary, "but you do see prolonged benefits with cold-based treatments when used consistently," she says.

The Sofie Pavitt FaceNice Ice Toner Pods execute this perfectly. Just freeze them and pop one out to smooth over your face. The niacinamide and green tea extract calm breakouts, decrease swelling and reduce redness. You'd also be hard-pressed to find a more effective—or cheaper—chilling skincare tool than the Wolf Project Eye Masks. These vitamin C–, caffeine-, and peptide-infused masks stick under your eyes to erase puffiness, dark circles and signs of fatigue (store them in the fridge for extra cooling power.) Not to mention, at only $18 for a pack of five pairs, it's a steal. On the more advanced, luxury end of this spectrum, there's Georgia Louise Cryo FreezeTools. Simply pull these maraca-like metal tools out of the freezer whenever you need the big guns to depuff and soothe your face. They instantly tighten skin and calm irritation.

If you're still looking for next-level cold therapy, look to GlacialRx. The in-office procedure uses cryomodulation (a powerful cooling technology) to chill your skin, which diminishes inflammation, decreases redness, and tightens wrinkles. The treatment is so effective that it may help reduce age spots and sun damage as well as remove benign lesions.

Get a Tool That Can Do Both

Can't decide between a heating or chilling tool for your skin? The Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand offers the best of both worlds. This handheld electronic wand switches between temperature-consistent cold and hot therapy with a button push. The metal tip is contoured to your face—even the inner corners of your eyes—and glides over your skin without the need for additional products. Use the cold setting in the morning to soothe and depuff tired eyes and the hot setting at night to increase circulation and relaaaax.

Meet the Expert

Dr. Dendy Engelman, a NYC-based board-certified dermatologist

More of Our Favorite Skincare Products

This story appears in the January-February 2025 issue of Men's Health.

