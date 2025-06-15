You should be using retinol on your hands — not just your face (2025)

Between sun exposure and frequent hand washing, the skin on your hands goes through a lot. Just like you’ve created a skin care routine for your face, using hand-specific formulas is essential to keeping this area soft, healthy and resilient. One beneficial ingredient many experts point to may be one you’re already familiar with: retinol.

“The skin on our hands is prone to roughness and thinning,” says Dr. Arash Akhavan, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “Retinol promotes faster skin cell renewal and collagen generation, leading to smoother, firmer-looking skin with consistent use.”

To help you find the right retinol hand creams, I talked to skin experts about what to look for in a quality formula, and included their recommendations for the best ones to shop.

SKIP AHEAD How we picked the best retinol hand creams | The best retinol hand creams in 2025 | How to shop for retinol hand creams | Why trust NBC Select?

How we picked the best retinol hand creams

The best retinol hand creams are hydrating without being irritating, according to our experts. Here’s what they recommend I keep in mind when curating this list:

Ingredient lists: Retinol goes well with certain ingredients when it comes to the skin on the hands, one of them being hyaluronic acid . “Hyaluronic acid is ideal to pair with retinol, which can be drying, because it can help hydrate and plump the look of skin,” says Yadav. Peptides , the building blocks of protein, are another ingredient to look for in a retinol hand cream. Peptides support retinol’s effects and counteract the dryness that often comes along with its use, says Yadav. Finally, shea butter, a natural substance derived from the seeds of the shea plant, has emollient properties that prevent water from escaping the skin, according to Yadav, who says that it also helps keep skin soft, comfortable and less reactive to retinol’s drying effects.

Retinol goes well with certain ingredients when it comes to the skin on the hands, one of them being . “Hyaluronic acid is ideal to pair with retinol, which can be drying, because it can help hydrate and plump the look of skin,” says Yadav. , the building blocks of protein, are another ingredient to look for in a retinol hand cream. Peptides support retinol’s effects and counteract the dryness that often comes along with its use, says Yadav. Finally, shea butter, a natural substance derived from the seeds of the shea plant, has emollient properties that prevent water from escaping the skin, according to Yadav, who says that it also helps keep skin soft, comfortable and less reactive to retinol’s drying effects. Retinol concentration: In general, the retinol concentration in a hand cream will be less than what you’d see in a face cream. Typical strengths in a hand cream may be below 0.3% while facial retinol products can be up to 1%, says Akhavan. “The lower concentration for hand creams is necessary because the skin on the hands is thinner and more frequently exposed to environmental stressors, making it more prone to irritation,” says Akhavan. If your skin leans very sensitive, it may be best to choose a retinol hand cream with a lower concentration, especially if you’re a frequent hand washer or your hands are exposed to the sun often.

Related select select Retinal is more potent and faster-acting than retinol, but which is better? We asked derms

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

The best retinol hand creams in 2025

If you’re looking for a potent retinol hand cream, this Necessaire formula is a good option. It combines 0.25% retinol with resurfacing AHAs to remove dark spots and even the skin tone, says Akhavan, who recommends this formula because it’s lightweight and quick-absorbing. “With regular use this product can address crepiness, wrinkles, spots and brittle cuticles,” he says.

Retinol concentration: 0.25% | Key ingredients: peptides, glycerin

Odacite Retinol Therapy Renewing Hand Cream

Odacite Retinol Therapy Renewing Hand Cream $45.00 What we like Hydrating

Nonirritating

Push-top dispenser Something to note Small amount of product

French skincare brand Odacite’s retinol-infused hand cream comes recommended by Yadav, who says the rich formula combines retinol with peptides (for firming), PHA (a gentle resurfacing agent), niacinamide (for brightening) and hyaluronic acid (for hydration). “It also has a blend of nourishing plant oils and butters, making it best for hands that are especially dry,” she says. Even though this hand cream comes in a tub (versus a tube like the others on our list), it has a push-top that dispenses the product in a sanitary fashion.

Retinol concentration: not listed | Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, avocado oil, peptides, PHA

This hand cream has encapsulated retinol, which Akhavan says ensures a gradual release to minimize potential irritation. “This is a particularly good hand retinol choice for people with sensitive skin, as the special slow release formulation of the retinol increases tolerability,” he says. While this formula has a thinner consistency and may not feel deeply moisturizing on scaly, cracked skin, it’s lightweight and absorbs quickly, according to the brand.

Retinol concentration: 1% | Key ingredients: collagen, shea butter

This hand cream is a two-in-one formula that moisturizes dry hands and strengthens the nails and cuticles. It has a warm, spicy scent and comes in a refillable jar, making it great for those looking to be more conscious with their beauty products. A blend of colloidal oatmeal and panthenol balances out the 0.05% retinol — just keep in mind that this isn’t a hand cream suitable for sunburnt or sensitive skin, according to the brand.

“I love the way this bottle looks on my nightstand,” says Schneider, who received a sample from Soft Services. “I’m more inclined to use it regularly since I can leave it out right next to my bed. The cream goes on really nicely and since it’s on the thinner side, it’s easy to rub in. I hate overly thick formulas that require a lot of massaging.”

Retinol concentration: 0.05% | Key ingredients: colloidal oatmeal, panthenol

In addition to shea butter and retinol, this formula has mulberry extract and vitamin C, “one of the most valuable antioxidants that provides protection from free radical damage,” and brightens and promotes collagen production for firmer, smoother skin, says Yadav. It also has tree bark extract, which helps reduce the appearance of discoloration, according to the brand.

Retinol concentration: not listed | Key ingredients: shea butter, mulberry root, vitamin C, tree bark extract

Related select select Have sensitive skin? Skip retinol and try these alternatives

How to shop for retinol hand creams

When shopping, our experts recommend looking at several factors, including the types of moisturizers used and any additional benefits of the formula.

Moisturizer type is important

Moisturizers come in three forms: humectants, emollients and occlusives. The hand cream you choose should incorporate one or more of these types of moisturizers, and the one you pick should depend on your specific needs and preferences.

Humectants: Humectants, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, help draw moisture into the skin to maintain optimal hydration levels since retinol can be drying. In a hand cream, humectants can also contribute to a formula’s thinner consistency and lightweight feel.

Humectants, like hyaluronic acid and glycerin, help draw moisture into the skin to maintain optimal hydration levels since retinol can be drying. In a hand cream, humectants can also contribute to a formula’s thinner consistency and lightweight feel. Emollients: Emollients, including shea butter and squalane , help soften and smooth rough, dry skin by filling in small gaps in the skin barrier . Emollients can also help combat irritation and redness, making them a good choice for those with sensitive or severely dry skin.

Emollients, including shea butter and , help soften and smooth rough, dry skin by filling in small gaps in the . Emollients can also help combat irritation and redness, making them a good choice for those with sensitive or severely dry skin. Occlusives: Occlusives, like petrolatum and dimethicone, create a protective barrier that seals in moisture and prevents dehydration, says Akhavan.

Consider alternate key benefits

While the main benefit of a hand cream is to hydrate the skin, a retinol hand cream comes with the added benefit of combatting fine lines and improving skin texture. Some retinol hand creams pair the ingredient with skin barrier-repairing ingredients to strengthen the skin over time and thus, prevent long-term dehydration. Other formulas have brightening ingredients that make them ideal for those battling sun spots.

Retinol hand creams can also help boost collagen production, which is good for minimizing the appearance of wrinkles and firming the skin. “Collagen provides important structural support to our skin that helps it look firm and resilient — without it, skin appears thin with more noticeable texture from fine lines and wrinkles,” says Yadav.

Frequently asked questions Retinol is a vitamin A derivative that accelerates skin cell turnover and stimulates collagen production, leading to reduced fine lines, improved skin texture and more even-looking skin over time. “Once retinol is applied to the skin, it’s converted to its active form, all-trans retinoic acid,” explains Akhavan. “This is the biologically active form that interacts with retinoid receptors in the skin to stimulate cell renewal and collagen production.” Retinol comes with many benefits, specifically for the skin on the hands. Because our hands are prone to sun exposure, sunspots are a common issue for this area. “As retinol accelerates cellular turnover (which slows with age), the dead, dull and damaged cells slough away, helping to fade discoloration on the skin’s surface and revealing brighter, more even-toned skin,” says Yadav. The skin on the hands is also prone to roughness and crepiness as well as thinning due to there being less fat or muscle. With less structural support from fat and muscle, Yadav says you may be more likely to see veins, tendons and bones on the hands. Because retinol promotes faster skin cell renewal and collagen generation, hand creams containing the ingredient can lead to smoother, firmer-looking skin with consistent use, says Akhavan. Just like facial retinols, a retinol-infused hand cream can increase the skin’s sensitivity to the sun. “Retinol weakens the skin’s natural barrier, making the hands more susceptible to sunburn, which is why daily application of SPF is essential,” says Akhavan. “Dryness and irritation are also common, particularly when first incorporating retinol into a routine.” If you’re experiencing flaking or redness, this could be a sign that you’re using it too frequently or that the retinol concentration is too high for your skin type. “If this occurs, it’s best to take a break from retinol use until your skin recovers,” says Akhavan. Whether you’re new to retinoids or not, you should introduce a retinol hand cream gradually into your routine, beginning with two to three applications per week and increasing frequency as tolerated, says Akhavan. Because retinol is known to increase the skin’s sensitivity to the sun, it’s best to use retinol-infused hand creams only at night. Avoid applying it to particularly sensitive and delicate spots, like the cuticles, as well as to any open wounds like cuts or burns, notes Yadav. Also, be cautious to avoid rubbing your eyelids when you have a retinol hand cream on, as the retinol can potentially cause dryness and irritation on the delicate skin of the eyelids, says Akhavan.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts who have specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also take steps to ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Geeta Yadav is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Facet Dermatology in Toronto, Canada; her areas of research include skin of color and conditions like atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Facet Dermatology in Toronto, Canada; her areas of research include skin of color and conditions like atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. Dr. Arash Akhavan is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and owner of The Dermatology and Laser Group in New York City; his areas of expertise include non-invasive and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures of the face, neck and body, as well as in the detection and management of skin cancer and skin lesions.

Why trust NBC Select?

Michelle Rostamian has more than 10 years of experience covering beauty and skin care topics. For this story, Rostamian spoke to board-certified dermatologists and included their direct recommendations and products based on their guidance.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.