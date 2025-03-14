YouGlo™ Micro Needle Derma Roller (2025)

1 / of 5
Regular price $49.90
Regular price
$99.90 Sale price $49.90
Unit price / per
50% off Sold out
Enhanced absorption of skincare products
Breaking down of scar tissue to promote healing
Resurfacing of the top layer of the skin to boost firmness
Couldn't load pickup availability
Fast delivery & free returns
30-day risk
free trial
Express 48hr
dispatch
Tired of Dull, Ageing Skin? Rediscover Your Radiance with the YouGlo™ Micro-Needle Derma Roller!
**The reviews on this product are all so amazing you need to check them out and get one for yourself before we run out.
Are you frustrated with the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, acne scars, or uneven skin tone? Do you long for a smoother, brighter complexion? Many of us experience these skin concerns as we age or deal with the aftermath of breakouts, leaving us feeling self-conscious and searching for solutions. Expensive salon treatments and complicated skincare routines can be time-consuming and costly.
Introducing the YouGlo™ Micro-Needle Derma Roller – Your Affordable, At-Home Solution for Radiant Skin!
Our micro-needle derma roller is a simple yet powerful tool that can transform your skin. It works by creating tiny, microscopic punctures in the skin's surface. While this may sound intimidating, these micro-injuries are actually the key to unlocking your skin's natural healing abilities.
Here's how it works:
- Stimulates Collagen Production: The micro-needling process triggers your skin's natural collagen and elastin production, the essential building blocks of youthful, firm skin. This boost in collagen helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and acne scars.
- Improves Skin Texture & Tone: Say goodbye to rough, uneven skin. The YouGlo Derma Roller helps to smooth skin texture, minimise pore size, and even out skin tone for a brighter, more radiant complexion.
- Enhances Product Absorption: By creating micro-channels in the skin, our derma roller allows your favourite serums and moisturisers to penetrate deeper and work more effectively. Maximise the benefits of your skincare routine!
- Safe & Easy to Use: Our derma roller is designed for safe and easy at-home use. Simply follow our included instructions for best results.
Why Choose the YouGlo™ Micro-Needle Derma Roller?
- 30 Day Risk Free Money Back guarantee and free shipping
- Over 5,000 positive 5 star reviews
- High-Quality Titanium Needles: Our rollers are made with durable, high-quality titanium needles for safe and effective treatment.
- Affordable & Convenient: Achieve professional-level results from the comfort of your own home, without the hefty price tag of salon treatments.
- Visible Results: Experience noticeable improvements in your skin's texture, tone, and overall appearance with regular use.
Ready to rediscover your radiant skin?
Add the YouGlo™ Micro-Needle Derma Roller to your cart today and start your journey to a more youthful, glowing complexion!
You'll love this (product) because...
IncreasedProduct Absorption
Fading of fine lines and wrinkles
Reduce the appearance ofstretch marksand scars.
Thousands of Amazing Reviews
Have questions?
Is the YouGlo Micro-Needle Derma Roller safe to use at home?
Yes, when used correctly, our derma roller is safe and effective for at-home use.
It's crucial to follow the included instructions carefully and sanitise the roller before and after each use. You Can add sanitiser to your order HERE or purchase a bundle with sanitiser and face serum HERE
If you have any underlying skin conditions that you are concerned about, consult with a dermatologist before using the derma roller.
How often should I use the derma roller?
We recommend starting with once a week and gradually increasing frequency as your skin tolerates it.
Most people find that using the derma roller 2-3 times per week delivers optimal results.
Avoid using the roller on irritated or broken skin. i.e. don't use on acne breakouts as it may spread the bacteria in the acne - wait and use to reduce acne scaring.
What should I apply to my skin after using the derma roller?
After using the derma roller, your skin will be more receptive to serums and moisturisers.
We recommend applying your favourite hydrating serum or moisturiser to maximise the benefits of the treatment.
You can add our serum HERE or purchase a bundle with cleaning solution HERE. You can also use our Soothing Ice Globes to sooth any redness remaining the following day.
Avoid using harsh or irritating products immediately after rolling.
Does micro-needling hurt?
You may experience a slight tingling or prickling sensation during the treatment. However, the sensation is generally mild and well-tolerated.
Our derma roller is designed with fine needles to minimise discomfort.
If you experience any significant pain, discontinue use and consult with a dermatologist.
Is some redness after use normal?
Yes its perfectly normal - some people may experience a slight redness anywhere from 12 hrs to 2 days after treatment and its perfectly normal.
To offset this you can use at night before bed then you have time for the redness to reduce overnight and then you can also try using our Cooling Ice Globes to further sooth and reduce the redness.
If the redness doesn't subside then please stop using and consult your dermatologist.
How do i clean the roller?
Cleaning and sterilising is very important. Use a pure alcohol spray such as our Pure Isopropyl Alcohol Spray before and after us