‘Your love still surrounds us’, Junior Pope’s wife shares emotional message on anniversary (2025)

Jennifer Awele, the wife of late Nollywood actor Junior Pope, has shared an emotional tribute to mark one year since his tragic death.

Awele shared the tribute on her Instagram handle on Thursday.

In her touching post, Awele described the last 12 months as extremely difficult, saying, every day has been filled with thoughts of her late husband.

She wrote, “It’s been one year of standing in the face of our unimaginable loss, and not a day has gone by without a thought of you. Your love still surrounds us, your laughter echoes in our hearts, and your presence is felt in the quiet moments when we miss you most.”

She said staying strong has not been easy, especially with everything around them feeling like it’s falling apart.

“You have no idea how tough it’s been, trying to stay strong for each other even as the world around us seems fallen apart. The grief remains heavy, the absence left a void that words can never fill, but through it all, we look up for strength from heaven as a guiding light,” she added.

Awele added that the pain has taught them to live one day at a time, saying, “Oh death, you have taught us to live each day as it comes, one step at a time bearing such extreme pain that can never go away.”

She also shared the heartbreaking questions their children have been asking her.

“I still don’t have the right words to respond to Jason and Jaden wanting to know if Daddy will fulfil his promise of taking them to a proper football academy and be present at their first official match. They said, ‘Daddy told them he wouldn’t miss it for anything in the world’. Then the littlest one (J papa as fondly called by daddy), Jamon, keeps asking when daddy is bringing the big toy car he promised him.”

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported them during their time of sorrow.

She stated, “We appreciate everyone who sympathized with us and stood and still stand by us through our time of grief. Words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude for your love and support towards us.”

Jennifer ended her tribute with a deep message to her late husband, saying he is missed by many and that his legacy will never be forgotten.

“To our beloved, you did not only leave us, your family but so many who loved you and loved your works.

It is so difficult and unbelievable to say these words, but still, continue to rest in the bosom of the Almighty. You will always be in our hearts and our thoughts, and your memories and legacy will live on forever.

“Though you’re no longer by our side, you live on in every memory, every smile and every tear. We shall carry you with us always until we meet again. We cannot question God, right? May Your Soul Rest In Perfect Peace, My Love,” Awele noted.

Junior Pope lost his life, along with others, on April 10 while returning from a movie shoot produced by Adanma Luke.

They drowned in the Anam River in Anambra State.

The incident sparked public outrage, especially towards the producer, who was accused of not putting safety measures in place.