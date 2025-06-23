Zuckerberg stifled Instagram because he loves Facebook, Instagram founder says (2025)

At the Meta monopoly trial, Instagram co-founder Kevin Systrom accused Mark Zuckerberg of draining Instagram resources to stifle growth out of sheer jealousy.

According to Systrom, Zuckerberg may have been directly involved in yanking resources after integrating Instagram and Facebook because "as the founder of Facebook, he felt a lot of emotion around which one was better—Instagram or Facebook," The Financial Times reported.

In 2025, Instagram is projected toaccount for more than half of Meta's ad revenue, according to eMarketer'sforecast. Since 2019, Instagram has generated more ad revenue per user than Facebook, eMarketer noted, and today makes Meta twice as much per user as the closest rival that Meta claims it fears most, TikTok.

Seeming to back up Systrom's claim that Zuckerberg acted irrationally in suppressing Instagram was a 2018 email in which Zuckerberg considered selling off Instagram to "immediately stop artificially growing Instagram in a way that undermines the Facebook networks."

That email came right at the moment when Instagram was overtaking Facebook's ad revenue per user, the data suggests, and Systrom testified that he felt Zuckerberg's strategy seemed so fishy that he left the company that year.

"Every company needs to make trade-offs, but... [it] felt like something else was going on," Systrom testified.

Some of Zuckerberg's interviews from 2012—the year that Facebook bought Instagram—suggest that Systrom may be onto something. In a talk with Y Combinator's Startup School, Zuckerberg passionately explained that Facebook's services are about "what makes humans human" and made a mission of expanding the social capacity of humanity beyond Dunbar's number, which claims that the human brain can only handle maintaining about 150 relationships.

At that time, the average Facebook user had about 150 connections, Zuckerberg said, and he fervently wanted the service to essentially train human brains to manage even more social interactions than ever before.

"There had to be a service that gave people the power to share the things they wanted and control it in the way they wanted, and Facebook did that," Zuckerberg said. And about his ambition to multiply Dunbar's number, he said, "it was fundamental for me. I felt this need really acutely; I really wanted this."